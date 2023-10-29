Susquehanna Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.84 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

