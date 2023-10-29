CL King Begins Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

CL King began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.34. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,079,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 735,001 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

