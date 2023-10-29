Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

