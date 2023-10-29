Morgan Stanley Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $67.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

