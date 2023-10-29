International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.09.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
See Also
