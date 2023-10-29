KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 384.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 210,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

