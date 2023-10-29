Raymond James Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $14.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

KREF opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $722.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

