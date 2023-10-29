Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $13,192.40 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $13,192.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $26,580.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $7,016.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40.

Shares of UPST opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

