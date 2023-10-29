COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Buys A$20,400.00 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($12,911.39).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,154.68 ($1,996.63).

On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,607.29 ($126,966.64).

COG Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

COG Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. COG Financial Services’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.