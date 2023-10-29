Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Acquires $27,278.68 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,399.15%.

UPBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

