Insider Selling: Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) CAO Sells $29,078.40 in Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $441.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.