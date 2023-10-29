Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $38,460.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NUS opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

