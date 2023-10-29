Chih Hao Kelvin Tang Acquires 7,600 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 7,600 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,240.00.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Valeura Energy stock opened at C$3.34 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$339.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 120.78% and a return on equity of 134.35%. The company had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6423077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

