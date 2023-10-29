Insider Buying: Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Kate Temby purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.12 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of A$39,348.00 ($24,903.80).

Netwealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Netwealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Netwealth Group’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

