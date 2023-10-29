CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.