Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

