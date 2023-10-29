Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
