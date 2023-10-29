StockNews.com Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

