National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

