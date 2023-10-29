Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

HCSG stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

