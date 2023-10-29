Susquehanna Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $4.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HA. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.08. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.