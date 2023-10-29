Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of PPBI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

