Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

