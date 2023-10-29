Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

