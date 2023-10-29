The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $280.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.00.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $363.84 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $372.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average of $309.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

