Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE:LTH opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton acquired 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton acquired 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

