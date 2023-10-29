BMO Capital Markets Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $366.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $399.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $344.13.

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $251.98 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

