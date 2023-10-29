Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.