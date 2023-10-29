Raymond James Trims Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Target Price to $60.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,820 shares of company stock worth $415,266. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

