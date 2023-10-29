Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.78.

NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.22. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

