Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $372.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

