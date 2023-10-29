Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $165,909.12 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $159,113.55.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Raymond James boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

