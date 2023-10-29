Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital L. P Acquires 50,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glatfelter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.