Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Purchases $101,019.45 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSBC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBC
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.