Insider Buying: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Purchases $101,019.45 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,862,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.