Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys $91,323.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $7,378.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 152 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,586.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 184 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $6,762.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 268 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $9,889.20.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 172 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $6,321.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 848 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $31,164.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 292 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $10,658.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $7,452.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

