Insider Buying: Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Buys A$69,557.04 in Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Free Report) insider Zhan Wang acquired 193,214 shares of Jatcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$69,557.04 ($44,023.44).
Zhan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 19th, Zhan Wang acquired 477,924 shares of Jatcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$171,574.72 ($108,591.59).
- On Monday, October 9th, Zhan Wang acquired 29,625 shares of Jatcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$8,887.50 ($5,625.00).
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Zhan Wang bought 87,345 shares of Jatcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$24,718.64 ($15,644.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow, goat, and camel milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products. The company provides its products under the Jinvigorate, Neurio, Ione, Moroka, Poupin, and V Meat brand names.
