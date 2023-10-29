Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells 67,213 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,597,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,371,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $618,608.41.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $9,299,000.00.

ProKidney Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of PROK opened at $1.51 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProKidney by 530.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

