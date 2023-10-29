Morgan Stanley Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $61.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $556,335. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.