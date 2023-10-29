ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGS. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

