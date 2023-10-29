New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $46.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.