New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $46.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.