Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

