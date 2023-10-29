Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $7.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research firms recently commented on TV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 239,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

