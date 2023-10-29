Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $214.07

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.75. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.