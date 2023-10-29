Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 718,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,940,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

