DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of DTE opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after buying an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

