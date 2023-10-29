Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

