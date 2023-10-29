Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

