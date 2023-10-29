Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

