BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $764.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $764.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
