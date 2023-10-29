Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $137.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

