3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

